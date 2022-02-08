Q4 2021 OCI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Woo-Hyun Lee - OCI Company Ltd. - Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board



Hello. Good evening. This is Woo-Hyun Lee, the Vice Chairman of company. I will start with the annual consolidated income announcement for 2021 on Page 4.



Despite of many restrictive operating condition and market condition due to the ongoing corona -- COVID-19 pandemic, the OCI was able to achieve sales of KRW 3.2 trillion or -- and the KRW 626 billion of operating income in 2021. And this number is about -- the sales number is approximately 62% increase by -- compared to year-over-year.



First, I need to point it out that we had many hurdles