Q1 2022 OCI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Woo-Hyun Lee - OCI Company Ltd. - Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon. This is Woo-Hyun Lee of OCI. I would like to go with the 2022 first quarter earnings announcement.



I will start with Page 4, consolidated income statement session. So 2022 first quarter, we have recorded slightly over KRW 1 trillion, which is about similar the number compared to the last quarter, which is 2021 fourth quarter. However, our operating income went down by 26% quarter-to-quarter from KRW 218 billion to KRW 162 billion. Mostly, it was due to our planned maintenance of our Malaysian polysilicon factory. We haven't done any turnaround