Q3 2022 OCI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Woo-Hyun Lee - OCI Company Ltd. - Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon. Welcome to OCI's third quarter earnings release. My name is Woo-Hyun Lee. I am Representative Director and Vice Chairman of the company.



First, for the third quarter, OCI has recorded KRW 1.28 trillion of the revenue and KRW 289 billion of operating income. This is -- for your reference, for the revenue of KRW 1.28 trillion, this is 22% improved by quarter-over-quarter and 44% improvement compared to previous year same quarter.



This third quarter, we have experienced quite a series of events, but the most -- the memorable event was