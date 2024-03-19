Coterra Energy Inc's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability of Coterra Energy Inc's Dividend

Coterra Energy Inc(CTRA, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on 2024-03-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Coterra Energy Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Coterra Energy Inc Do?

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's operations are primarily concentrated in three core operating areas; the Permian Basin in west Texas and southeast New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania, and the Anadarko Basin in the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma.

A Glimpse at Coterra Energy Inc's Dividend History

Coterra Energy Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1990. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Coterra Energy Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Coterra Energy Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.41% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.23%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Coterra Energy Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 43.00%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 49.40% per year. And over the past decade, Coterra Energy Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 43.30%.

Based on Coterra Energy Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Coterra Energy Inc stock as of today is approximately 32.82%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Coterra Energy Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.55.

Coterra Energy Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Coterra Energy Inc's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Coterra Energy Inc's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Coterra Energy Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Coterra Energy Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 28.60% per year on average, outperforming approximately 76.61% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Coterra Energy Inc's earnings increased by approximately 62.10% per year on average, outperforming approximately 83.16% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 24.10%, outperforms approximately 72.08% of global competitors.

Investor Takeaways

In conclusion, Coterra Energy Inc's consistent dividend history, coupled with a strong dividend yield and growth rate, positions it as an attractive option for income-focused investors. The company's manageable payout ratio, high profitability rank, and robust growth metrics further solidify the sustainability of its dividends. Investors should, however, remain vigilant of market trends and company performance to ensure these dividends continue to be a reliable source of income. For those looking to expand their income-generating portfolio, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.