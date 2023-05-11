Q1 2023 Lotte Chemical Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Kim Youngwon - LOTTE Chemical Corporation - Head, IR



Good afternoon. This is [Kim Youngwon], Head of the IR Team at LOTTE Chemical. I thank everyone for your interest in LOTTE Chemical and your participation today.



We will now begin the Q1 2023 earnings release conference call for LOTTE Chemical. It will start with an introduction of the executives present here today, followed by a presentation on the company's Q1 business performance and Q2 outlook, then a Q&A session. Please be informed that the presentation will be conducted in simultaneous interpretation and the Q&A in consecutive interpretation.



I will now introduce the executives in attendance today. First, Vice President and CSO, Kim Minwoo; Vice President, Jung Myungchul; and Vice President Kang Jongwon, the CFO; and Vice President [Park Hyoseop], Head of the Strategy Management Division; Vice President, [Shin Mihang], in charge of new business planning; Executive Vice President, Kim Jinyeop, Head of the Monomer Division; Executive Vice President, [Yoon Seongho], Head of the Polymer Division; and Vice President [Lee