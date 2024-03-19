On March 12, 2024, Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. The company, a leading provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions, reported significant growth across its diverse business segments, including SMB Payments, B2B Payments, and Enterprise Payments.

Financial Performance Highlights

PRTH's fourth quarter revenue reached $199.3 million, a 12.2% increase from the $177.6 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. The full-year revenue similarly rose to $755.6 million, marking a 13.9% growth from the $663.6 million in 2022. Adjusted gross profit for the fourth quarter stood at $72.9 million, up by 19.5% from the prior year's quarter, with a full-year adjusted gross profit of $275.3 million, a 21.3% increase from 2022. The adjusted gross profit margin expanded by 230 basis points to 36.6% in Q4 and by 220 basis points to 36.4% for the full year.

Operating income for the fourth quarter showed a robust increase of 21.1% to $22.0 million, while the full-year operating income surged by 45.2% to $81.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter grew by 12.2% to $44.6 million, and the full-year adjusted EBITDA increased by 20.0% to $168.3 million.

Strategic Achievements and Future Outlook

Tom Priore, Chairman & CEO of Priority, highlighted the company's record results, attributing the success to strategic investments in technology infrastructure and a diversified offering through countercyclical assets, including the acquisition of Plastiq. He emphasized the company's commitment to providing a unified commerce experience.

We delivered record fourth quarter and full year 2023 results, driven by continued strength in SMB acquiring, B2B payables and Enterprise payments," said Tom Priore, Chairman & CEO of Priority.

Looking ahead, PRTH provided an optimistic outlook for 2024, forecasting revenue to range between $875 million to $890 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between $193 million to $198 million. These projections represent a growth rate of 16% to 18% for revenue and 15% to 18% for adjusted EBITDA compared to fiscal 2023 results.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statements

The balance sheet as of December 31, 2023, shows total assets of $1.615 billion, with current assets accounting for $881.3 million. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $39.6 million. Total liabilities were reported at $1.503 billion, with current liabilities at $852.1 million. The net loss for the year was relatively small at $1.311 million, and the company's stockholders' deficit was $146.1 million.

The cash flow statements reveal that PRTH generated $81.3 million in net cash from operating activities in 2023. However, the company used $55.7 million in investing activities and provided $210.1 million in financing activities, leading to a net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $235.6 million for the year.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc's strong financial performance in 2023, coupled with its positive outlook for 2024, reflects the company's strategic positioning and growth potential within the payments and banking services industry. Investors and stakeholders can anticipate continued progress as PRTH executes its unified commerce strategy.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Priority Technology Holdings Inc for further details.