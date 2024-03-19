Priority Technology Holdings Inc Reports Robust Revenue and EBITDA Growth in Q4 and Full Year 2023

PRTH Announces Double-Digit Increases in Key Financial Metrics

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Q4 revenue surged by 12.2% and full-year revenue by 13.9%.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit: Q4 saw a 19.5% increase, while full-year adjusted gross profit rose by 21.3%.
  • Operating Income: Operating income for Q4 improved by 21.1%, with a full-year increase of 45.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 and the full year increased by 12.2% and 20.0%, respectively.
  • 2024 Financial Guidance: PRTH forecasts revenue growth of 16% to 18% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 15% to 18% for the full year 2024.
Article's Main Image

On March 12, 2024, Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. The company, a leading provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions, reported significant growth across its diverse business segments, including SMB Payments, B2B Payments, and Enterprise Payments.

1767518699876675584.png

Financial Performance Highlights

PRTH's fourth quarter revenue reached $199.3 million, a 12.2% increase from the $177.6 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. The full-year revenue similarly rose to $755.6 million, marking a 13.9% growth from the $663.6 million in 2022. Adjusted gross profit for the fourth quarter stood at $72.9 million, up by 19.5% from the prior year's quarter, with a full-year adjusted gross profit of $275.3 million, a 21.3% increase from 2022. The adjusted gross profit margin expanded by 230 basis points to 36.6% in Q4 and by 220 basis points to 36.4% for the full year.

Operating income for the fourth quarter showed a robust increase of 21.1% to $22.0 million, while the full-year operating income surged by 45.2% to $81.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter grew by 12.2% to $44.6 million, and the full-year adjusted EBITDA increased by 20.0% to $168.3 million.

Strategic Achievements and Future Outlook

Tom Priore, Chairman & CEO of Priority, highlighted the company's record results, attributing the success to strategic investments in technology infrastructure and a diversified offering through countercyclical assets, including the acquisition of Plastiq. He emphasized the company's commitment to providing a unified commerce experience.

We delivered record fourth quarter and full year 2023 results, driven by continued strength in SMB acquiring, B2B payables and Enterprise payments," said Tom Priore, Chairman & CEO of Priority.

Looking ahead, PRTH provided an optimistic outlook for 2024, forecasting revenue to range between $875 million to $890 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between $193 million to $198 million. These projections represent a growth rate of 16% to 18% for revenue and 15% to 18% for adjusted EBITDA compared to fiscal 2023 results.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statements

The balance sheet as of December 31, 2023, shows total assets of $1.615 billion, with current assets accounting for $881.3 million. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $39.6 million. Total liabilities were reported at $1.503 billion, with current liabilities at $852.1 million. The net loss for the year was relatively small at $1.311 million, and the company's stockholders' deficit was $146.1 million.

The cash flow statements reveal that PRTH generated $81.3 million in net cash from operating activities in 2023. However, the company used $55.7 million in investing activities and provided $210.1 million in financing activities, leading to a net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $235.6 million for the year.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc's strong financial performance in 2023, coupled with its positive outlook for 2024, reflects the company's strategic positioning and growth potential within the payments and banking services industry. Investors and stakeholders can anticipate continued progress as PRTH executes its unified commerce strategy.

For a more detailed analysis and additional information, interested parties can access the full earnings report and join the upcoming conference call hosted by Priority's leadership.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Priority Technology Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.