Morning Brew: Stock Futures Rise Post-CPI Report, Oracle Surges on AI Demand

40 minutes ago
Stock futures edged higher in premarket trading on Tuesday, following the release of the CPI report. While headline inflation for February was roughly in line with expectations, core inflation rose slightly above forecasts. The S&P futures (SPX) were up by 0.6%, indicating a positive market sentiment as investors digested the latest inflation data and its implications for future Federal Reserve actions.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February showed a 0.4% increase, aligning with expectations but marking a slight acceleration from January's 0.3% rise. This data, reflecting the ongoing inflationary pressures, particularly in shelter and gasoline prices, suggests the Federal Reserve may maintain a cautious stance on interest rate adjustments in the coming months.

Oracle (ORCL, Financial) emerged as a significant gainer, with its stock soaring over 12% after reporting strong fiscal third-quarter results and a positive outlook driven by demand for its cloud services and AI infrastructure. This surge underscores the growing importance of AI technology in driving business growth and efficiency.

On the defense front, President Biden's proposed budget for the next fiscal year includes a modest 1% increase in defense spending, totaling $849.8 billion. This proposal aims to bolster the U.S.'s defense capabilities amid global conflicts and is expected to impact several aerospace and defense stocks positively.

Pfizer (PFE, Financial) announced positive results from a Phase 3 trial for its Adcetris drug in treating a new lymphoma condition, potentially supporting future regulatory filings. This development highlights the ongoing advancements in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, offering new hope for patients with challenging conditions.

Intel (INTC, Financial) has reportedly managed to continue its chip sales to Huawei Technologies despite U.S. sanctions, highlighting the complexities and competitive dynamics within the global tech industry. This development may have broader implications for the semiconductor sector and U.S.-China trade relations.

On Holding (ONON, Financial) reported a 21.9% year-over-year increase in revenue for Q4, reflecting strong demand for its products. The company's optimistic outlook for 2024, including the launch of four new models, signals confidence in its growth trajectory despite a challenging economic environment.

3M (MMM, Financial) announced leadership changes, appointing William Brown as its new CEO, effective May 1. This transition marks a significant moment for the company as it navigates through operational and strategic challenges in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

T. Rowe Price (TROW, Financial) reported a 4.1% increase in assets under management for February, indicating continued investor confidence in its asset management capabilities despite market volatility.

Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS, Financial) saw its shares rise significantly after announcing a $100 million private placement, highlighting the ongoing investor interest in biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovation.

Royal Philips (PHG, Financial) expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services to advance digital pathology solutions, demonstrating the growing intersection of healthcare and technology in improving patient outcomes.

Donald Trump reportedly approached Elon Musk about buying the Truth Social platform, a move that underscores the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of the tech and media landscapes.

JetBlue (JBLU, Financial) updated its financial guidance, reflecting adjustments in revenue and cost expectations as the airline industry continues to navigate post-pandemic recovery challenges.

NextDecade (NEXT, Financial) targets a positive final investment decision on additional liquefaction trains at its Rio Grande LNG project, signaling continued growth in the energy sector, particularly in liquefied natural gas production and export.

Apple (AAPL, Financial) is expanding its research and development efforts in China, emphasizing the tech giant's commitment to innovation and its strategic focus on one of its largest markets.

Southwest Airlines (LUV, Financial) shared updated financial guidance, indicating a revised outlook on key metrics as the airline adjusts its operational and financial strategies in response to market conditions.

Delta Air Lines (DAL, Financial) reaffirmed its full-year earnings outlook, providing investors with a measure of stability and confidence in its operational and financial health amidst industry-wide challenges.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
