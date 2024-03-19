Charles Lyon, the President and CEO of a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial), sold 18,196 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $68.35 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,243,495.60. StoneX Group Inc is a financial services organization that provides a diversified set of services and products to a wide range of clients. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries and offers execution, risk management, and advisory services, market intelligence, and clearing services across asset classes and markets around the world. Over the past year, Charles Lyon has sold a total of 83,576 shares of StoneX Group Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider selling activity at the company. The insider transaction history for StoneX Group Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 18 insider sells and only 2 insider buys during this period. StoneX Group Inc's shares were trading at $68.35 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.149 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9.50, which is lower than the industry median of 18.07 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.02, indicating that StoneX Group Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $66.98. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.