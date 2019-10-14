Netmarble Corp Briefing on Woongjin Coway Transcript

Oct 14, 2019 / 04:00AM GMT

[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is [Niti Kim] from Netmarble's IR team. First of all, I would like to thank the investors and analysts for taking time out of their busy schedules to attend our briefing session on the goal ambition of Woongjin Coway acquisition.



We have here with us CEO, Young-Sig Kwon; CSO, Jangwon Seo; CFO, Gi-Wook Do; and Head of Investment, ChanSeok Choi. We will address your questions after our presentation.



CSO, Jangwon Seo, will deliver the presentation.



Jangwon Seo - Netmarble Corporation - C I O



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is CSO, Jangwon Seo. First, I will brief on Netmarble's goal ambition in being selected the preferred bidder of Coway.



Netmarble for the past 5 years has been actively seeking acquisition and investment opportunities. In particular, for large-scale investments, the company used its platform in seeking and analyzing steadily growing companies. However, attractive investment assets with stable profit and development capabilities have become scarce.

