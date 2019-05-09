Q1 2019 Lotte Shopping Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Ji Hwan Seol - Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



(foreign language) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Ji Hwan Seol, Head of Investor Relations of Lotte Shopping. Thank you for joining us in Lotte Shopping's fiscal year 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.



Today, we have Mr. Ho Joo Jang, Executive Vice President and CFO of Lotte Shopping, Mr. [Sum Wok Dim], Head of Corporate Strategy for E-commerce; Mr. [Hak Tel] Lee, Head of Overseas business division of Lotte Mart; Mr. Han San Kang, Head of Corporate Strategy for Lotte Mart; Mr. Yeong Jeon Chae, Head of Financial Division for Lotte Department Store.



We also have relevant department heads of planning and strategy from major business divisions present in this room. Mr. Kyong Seo Park, our IR Manager will proceed today's presentation in Korean, and I'll provide the explanation in English. We'll now begin our first quarter earnings results. Questions will be taken after the presentation. I'll now start with the highlights on Page 2 of the presentation.



Kyong Seo Park - Lotte Shopping Co.