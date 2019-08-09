Q2 2019 Lotte Shopping Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2019 2 quarter earnings resulted by Lotte Shopping. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2019 2 quarter earnings resulted by Lotte Shopping.



Ji Hwan Seol - Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Ji Hwan Seol, Head of Investor Relations of Lotte Shopping.



Thank you for joining us in Lotte Shopping's Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today, we have Mr. Ho-Joo Jang, Executive Vice President and CFO of Lotte Shopping; Mr. [Jae-Woo Jang] Head of Corporate Strategy for Lotte Mart; Mr. [Sum Wok Ling], Head of Corporate Strategy for E-commerce; Mr. [Yeong Jeon Chae], Head of Financial Division for Lotte Department Store. We also have relevant department heads of planning and strategy from