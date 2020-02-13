Q4 2019 Lotte Shopping Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Ji Hwan Seol - Lotte Shopping Co Ltd - IR Officer



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Ji Hwan Seol, head of investor relations of Lotte Shopping. Thank you for joining us in Lotte Shopping's fiscal-year 2019 fourth-quarter earnings conference call.



Today we have Mr. Heetae Kang, Vice Chairman and CEO of Lotte Shopping; Mr. Ho Ju Jang, Executive Vice President and CFO of Lotte Shopping Headquarter; Mr. Minyeol Ryu, head of management support division of Lotte Shopping HQ; Mr. Jeong Ho Song, head of corporate strategy division of Lotte Shopping HQ. We also have relevant department heads of planning and strategy from major business divisions present in this room.



This conference call will proceed with my brief explanation of 2019 earnings results followed by Mr. Kang's explanation regarding the recent change in Lotte Shopping's top management structure as well as Lotte Shopping's direction of integrated corporate strategy. We will also hold a Q&A session after Mr. Kang's explanation. I'd like to suggest that you would be prudent to utilize today's opportunity with Mr. Kang to