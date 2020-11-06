Q3 2020 Lotte Shopping Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Kyong Seo Park - Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd. - Manager of IR Team



(foreign language)



Ji Hwan Seol - Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Ji Hwan Seol, Head of Investor Relations of Lotte Shopping. Thank you for joining us in Lotte Shopping's Fiscal Year 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.



Today, we have Mr. Ho Joo Chang, Executive Vice President and CFO of Lotte Shopping; Mr. [Hunter Lee], Head of Overseas Division for hypermarkets; and Mr. [Yan Dong Tse], Head of Finance Division 1 in charge of department stores; Mr. [Chester Lin], Head of Finance Division 2 in charge of hypermarket, supermarket and H&B. Mr. Yin Jung, Head of Corporate Strategy for Lotte Shopping headquarter; and Mr. Kyong Seo Park, Head of Corporate Strategy for the e-commerce.



We also have various and relevant department heads of planning and strategy for major business division present in this room. Mr. Kyong Seo Park, our senior manager of IR team, will proceed today's presentation in Korean, and I