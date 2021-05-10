Q1 2021 Lotte Shopping Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we'll begin the conference of the fiscal year 2021 First Quarter Earnings results by Lotte Shopping. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2021 first quarter earnings result by Lotte Shopping.



Ji Hwan Seol - Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



(foreign language) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Ji Hwan Seol, Head of Investor Relations of Lotte Shopping. Thank you for joining us in Lotte Shopping's Fiscal Year 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today, we have Mr. Ho Joo Chang, CFO of Lotte Shopping and Relevant Department Heads of Planning and Strategy from major business divisions. Mr. Kyong Seo Park, our Senior Manager of IR team, will proceed today's presentation in Korean, and I will provide explanation in English. Questions will be taken after the presentation. I'll now start with the highlights on Page