Q2 2021 Lotte Shopping Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2021 second quarter earning results by Lotte Shopping. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2021 second quarter earning results by Lotte Shopping.



Ji Hwan Seol - Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Ji Hwan Seol, Head of Investor Relations of Lotte Shopping. Thank you for joining us in Lotte Shopping's Fiscal Year 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today, we have Mr. Young Joon Choi, CFO of Lotte Shopping, and various relevant department heads of planning and strategy from major business divisions present in this room. Mr. [Jong Hun Baba], our Senior Manager of IR team, will proceed today's presentation in Korean, and I'll provide the explanation in English.



Questions will be taken after the presentation.