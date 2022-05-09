Q1 2022 Lotte Shopping Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Ji Hwan Seol, Head of Investor Relations of Lotte Shopping. Thank you for joining us in Lotte Shopping's fiscal year 2022 first-quarter earnings conference call.



Page 2 is the highlights of the 2022 first-quarter earnings results. Lotte Shopping's first-quarter consolidated revenue was KRW3.8 trillion indicating 2.8% year-over-year decline. Domestic Department Stores have shown solid SSSG led by strong sales growth, particularly in luxury fashion segment.



Hypermarket indicated flattish SSSG due to weak sales trends in off-line channel despite the increased demand in online grocery shopping.