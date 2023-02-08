Q4 2022 Lotte Shopping Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we'll begin the conference of the fiscal year 2022 fourth quarter earnings call by Lotte Shopping. This conference will start with a presentation, followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2022 fourth quarter earnings results by Lotte Shopping.



Ji Hwan Seol - Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Ji Hwan Seol, Head of Investor Relations of Lotte Shopping. Thank you for joining us in Lotte Shopping's Fiscal Year 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today, we have Mr. Ho Joo Chang, Executive Vice President and CFO of Lotte Retail headquarter, and other relevant department heads of planning and strategy from major business units are all present in this conference call.



I'll proceed today's presentation in Korean first, followed by English. Questions will be taken after the presentation. I'll now start with