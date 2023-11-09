Q3 2023 Lotte Shopping Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Ji Hwan Seol - Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



(foreign language) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Ji Hwan Seol, Head of Investor Relations of Lotte Shopping. Thank you for joining us in Lotte Shopping's fiscal year 2023 third quarter earnings conference call.



Today, we have Mr. Ho Joo Chang, Executive Vice President and CFO of Lotte Retail Headquarter; Mr. Won Jae Kim, CFO of Lotte Shopping; and relevant department heads of planning and strategy from major business units are present in this conference call.



We'll proceed today's presentation in Korea first, and I'll