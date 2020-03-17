Full Year 2019 Hua Medicine Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2020 / 01:30AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining Hua Medicine's 2019 Annual Results Investor Presentation.



On the call today are Dr. Li Chen, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Director; and Mr. George Lin, J.D., Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director. Dr. Li Chen will give an overview of the company's highlights, including clinical trials and recognitions. He will also share updates regarding Hua Medicine's R&D pipeline. Mr. George Lin, J.D. will go through the company's financials and analysis. They will both be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.



I will remind you that this call today may contain forward-looking statements. For details, please refer to the disclaimer on Slide 2 of today's presentation.



With that, I will now turn the call over to Dr. Chen. Dr. Chen, please go ahead.



Chen Li - Hua Medicine(Shanghai)Ltd.-Founder - CEO, Chief Scientific Officer