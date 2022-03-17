Full Year 2021 Hua Medicine Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for participating in the 2021 Annual Results Conference Call for Hua Medicine hosted by ICA Investor Relations, the company's Investor Relations Adviser. Before we start this call today, please note that the call will be recorded.



On the call, we have Dr. Li Chen, Founder, CEO and Chief Scientific Officer; and Mr. George Lin, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Hua Medicine. Dr. Chen will start with an overview of the company's highlights, including key business and pipeline updates and Mr. Lin will give his thoughts on the numbers and the updated guidance before we open for Q&A.



Please note that this call may contain forward-looking statements. For details, please refer to the disclaimer on today's presentation deck. With that, I will now turn the call over to Dr. Chen. Please go ahead. Thank you.



Li Chen - Hua Medicine(Shanghai)Ltd.-Founder - CEO, Chief Scientific Officer & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone.