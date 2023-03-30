Mar 30, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT
Ziyi Chen - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
Before we kick up the session, I would like to highlight that this call is strictly for clients of Goldman Sachs and Hua Medicine only. And this conversation is not intended for the media and is off the record.
Participants will be removed from the call if they cannot be properly identified and this webcast is not for the purpose sharing or receiving nonpublic otherwise confidential information. And attendees or public and market participants who may not receive or request nonpublic, otherwise confidential information about issuers or securities or about the markets for securities.
So during today's call, Hua Medicine management team, including the Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Li Chen; and the EVP and CFO, Mr. George Lin. So company is going to give us a briefing on the results, particularly Hua Medicine's, this is its first year into commercialization. So there has been a lot of updates here and also in terms of R&D progress. And then we're going to open the line for Q&A. If you have any questions, you can
Full Year 2022 Hua Medicine Earnings Call Transcript
