Q2 2019 LG Uplus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



(foreign language) Good morning, and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2019 second quarter earnings results by LG Uplus. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Our call is being webcasted on our homepage so that you can follow the conference simultaneously. Today's conference call will be presented for an hour. (Operator Instructions)



And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2019 second quarter earnings results by LG Uplus.



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am the Head of IR at LG Uplus, and my name is (inaudible). We would now like to begin 2019 second quarter earnings presentation by LG Uplus.



For those of you joining us this afternoon, please refer to the consolidated statements that we circulated previously. And since we have investors from both home and abroad, the conference call will be interpreted consecutively. Also please note that all the forecast that we