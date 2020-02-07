Q4 2019 LG Uplus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted]Â Good afternoon. I am [Young-Soo Kwon], Head of IR and LG Uplus. We would like to begin LG Uplus' Earnings Presentation for Q4 2019. Please refer to the Q4 earnings presentation, we have previously circulated. And please be reminded that since we have investors from both home and abroad, we will be providing consecutive interpretation. Also, please be reminded that our future outlook that we will be sharing with you today are subject to change, depending on macroeconomic situation as well as the market backdrop. In the interim income statement we have disclosed, revenue and operating profit from payment gateway business, which is scheduled for sale as of June 1, are classified under profit and loss and discontinued operations, while year-over-year and Q-on-Q figures were also adjusted on the same basis. Also in the 2019 income statement, the date of acquisition for LG HelloVision is deemed as 31st of December, with no bookings of LGHV's revenue and profit for the current period.



In Q4 income statement, portions of our customer membership point, which