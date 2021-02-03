Q4 2020 LG Uplus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning, and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2020 fourth quarter earnings results by LG Uplus. This conference will start with a presentation, followed by Q&A session. Our call is being webcasted on our homepage so that you can follow the conference simultaneously. Today's conference call will be presented for 1 hour. And due to schedule, we would appreciate if questions are limited to 2 per person. And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2020 fourth quarter earnings results by LG Uplus.



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am (inaudible), Head of IR at LG Uplus.



Interpreted Let us begin Q4 2020 earnings release for LG Uplus. For those of you joining us today, please refer to our Q4 earnings presentation and also note that we are providing consecutive interpretation for investors from both Korea and overseas. All the projections we are providing today are subject to change in line with the