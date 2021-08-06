Q2 2021 LG Uplus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Nose Ban - LG Uplus Corp. - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am Nose Ban, Head of IR at LG Uplus. We would now like to begin second quarter 2021 earnings release for LG Uplus. For those of you joining us today, please refer to the second quarter earnings material, which we have previously circulated and also note that we're presenting our revenue and operating expense breakdown without including LG HelloVision. All the projections we are providing today are subject to change in line with