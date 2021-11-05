Q3 2021 LG Uplus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning and good evening. Thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2021 third quarter earnings results by LG Uplus. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. Our call is being webcasted on our home page so that you can follow the conference simultaneously. Today's conference call will be presented for one hour. And due to schedule, you would appreciate if questions are limited to 2 per person. And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2021 third quarter earnings results by LG Uplus.



Nose Ban - LG Uplus Corp. - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am Nose Ban, Head of IR at LG Uplus. We would now like to begin our third quarter 2021 earnings call for LG Uplus. For those of you joining us today, please refer to our Q3 earnings presentation. And for your benefit, we presented the breakdown revenue figures of each business as well as for operating expense without including LG HelloVision.



Please note that all