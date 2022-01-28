Q4 2021 LG Uplus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am [Song Hyun-moo], Head of IR at LG Uplus. We would like to start with Q4 2021 earnings presentation of LG Uplus. Please refer to our Q4 earnings presentation and note that revenue breakdown of each business and details of operating expense are on the basis that excludes LG HelloVision which we are presenting for the benefit of ease of comparison.



As a disclaimer, all of the protections -- projections cited today may