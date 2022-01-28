Jan 28, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning and good evening. Thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference for the fiscal year 2021 f fourth quarter earnings results by LG Uplus.
This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. Our call is being webcasted on our homepage so that you can follow the conference simultaneously. Today's conference call will be presented for 1 hour. (Operator Instructions)
And now we will begin the conference for the fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter earnings results by LG Uplus.
Unidentified Company Representative -
[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am [Song Hyun-moo], Head of IR at LG Uplus. We would like to start with Q4 2021 earnings presentation of LG Uplus. Please refer to our Q4 earnings presentation and note that revenue breakdown of each business and details of operating expense are on the basis that excludes LG HelloVision which we are presenting for the benefit of ease of comparison.
As a disclaimer, all of the protections -- projections cited today may
Q4 2021 LG Uplus Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 28, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...