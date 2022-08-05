Q2 2022 LG Uplus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted]



Good morning and good evening. Thank you all for joining this conference call, and now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2022 Second Quarter earnings results by LG Uplus. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. Our call is being webcasted on our homepage so that you can follow the conference simultaneously. Today's conference call will be presented for 1 hour. (Operator Instructions)



And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2022 Second Quarter earnings results by LG Uplus.



Hyun Mo Sung -



[Interpreted]



Good afternoon. I am Sung-Hyun Mo, Head of IR at LG Uplus. We would like to begin the second quarter 2022 earnings presentation of LG Uplus. Please refer to our second quarter earnings presentation and note that revenue breakdown of each business and details of operating expense are on the basis that excludes LG HelloVision, which we are presenting for the benefit and ease of comparison. As a disclaimer, all of the projections cited today may change,