Q1 2023 LG Uplus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

(foreign language) [Interpreted] Good morning and good evening. Thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Earnings Results by LG Uplus. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. Our call is being webcasted on our home page so that you can follow the conference simultaneously. Today's conference call will be presented for 1 hour. And due to schedule, we would appreciate if questions are limited to 2 per person.



(foreign language) [Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am [Sunghyun Mo], Head of IR at LG Uplus. We would now like to begin with the first quarter 2023 earnings presentation. Please refer to our first quarter earnings presentation and note that revenue breakdown of each business and details of operating expense are on the basis that excludes LG HelloVision for the benefit of ease of comparison