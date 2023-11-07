Q3 2023 LG Uplus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning and good evening. Thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2023, third quarter earnings results by LG Uplus. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. Our call is being webcasted on our homepage so that you can follow the conference simultaneously. Today's conference call will be presented for an hour. And due to schedule, we would appreciate if questions are limited to two per person.



And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2023, third quarter earnings results by LG Uplus.



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am Sung Hyun Mo, head of IR at LG Uplus. Let us begin the third quarter 2023 earnings presentation. Please refer to our Q3 earnings presentation and note that revenue breakdown of each business and details of operating expense are on the basis that excludes LG HelloVision for the benefit of ease of comparison. As a disclaimer, all of the projections we are providing today