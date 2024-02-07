Q4 2023 LG Uplus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2024 / 05:00AM GMT

Sung Hyunmo - LG Uplus Corp - Head of IR



Good afternoon. I am Sung Hyunmo, Head of IR at LG Uplus. We would like to begin the fourth quarter 2023 earnings presentation of LG Uplus. Please refer to our Q4 earnings presentation and note that revenue breakdown of each business and details of operating expense are on the basis that excludes LG HelloVision for the benefit of ease of comparison.



As a disclaimer, also, all of the projections