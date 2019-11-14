Q3 2019 Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

In Hwan Kim - Samsung Life Insurance Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. This is In Hwan Kim, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for taking the time to join us today for Samsung Life's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Presentation. Today's call is scheduled for 1 hour and 30 minutes, starting with the earnings presentation delivered by our CFO, [Mr. Dae-hwan Kim]; and followed by your questions, which will be addressed by members of the management team present here today.



Please note that the figures in this presentation may be revised during the auditing process and any forward-looking statements, including the earnings outlook contained in today's conference call, are subject to change depending on both domestic and overseas market conditions and operating environment.



Let me now hand over the presentation to our CFO, Mr. Dae-hwan Kim .



Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon. This is [Dae-hwan Kim], CFO of Samsung Life. I will begin with the key financial highlights for the third quarter starting on Page 4. During