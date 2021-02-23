Q4 2020 Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

In Hwan Kim - Samsung Life Insurance Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. This is In-Hwan Kim, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us today for Samsung Life's 2020 Annual Earnings and EV presentation. Today's call is scheduled for 1 hour and 30 minutes, starting with the earnings presentation delivered by our CFO, Mr. Ho-Seok Yoo; and followed by your questions, which will be addressed by the members of our management team present here today.



Please note that the figures in this presentation may be revised during the auditing process and any forward-looking statements, including the earnings outlook contained in today's conference call are subject to change depending on both domestic and overseas market conditions and operating environment.



Let me now hand over the presentation to our CFO, Mr. Ho-Seok Yoo.



Ho-Seok Yoo -



Good afternoon. This is Ho-Seok Yoo, CFO of Samsung Life. 2020 was a very challenging year with the prolonged global corona pandemic together with deteriorating economic conditions and highly