Aug 13, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
Ho-Seok Yoo -
Good morning, everyone. This is Ho-Seok Yoo, CFO of Samsung Life. Despite the tough business environment continuing throughout the first half of 2021 due to the prolonging COVID-19 pandemic, the company attained a favorable first half earnings results in terms of both business growth and profitability compared to the previous year.
Our first half net profit recorded KRW 1,165 billion, increasing 71.6% year-on-year backed by the improvement in investment margin. Meanwhile, value of new business, which is the company's long-term profitability index, improved by 28%, showing double-digit growth, thanks to the favorable sales in health products.
The company retained its market leader position by securing 25.2% of market share in the protection market, along with the growth of policyholders now reaching 8.2 million persons. Furthermore, our capital adequacy has maintained at a superior level.
Next, I will go over the net profit in more detail. First half pretax income came in at KRW 1,556 billion, which consists of KRW 272 billion of risk margin, KRW 1,221
Q2 2021 Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 13, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...