Q4 2021 Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

032830.KS - Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd
Q4 2021 Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd Earnings Call
Feb 22, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
Conference Call Participants
* Do Ha Kim
Hanwha Investment & Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Analyst
* Jun-Sup Jung
NH Investment & Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Analyst
* Myung Wook Kim
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP
Presentation
Unidentified Company Representative, [1]
Good afternoon, everyone. This is [In-Hwan Kim] Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us today for Samsung Life's 2021 Annual Earnings Presentation. Today's call is scheduled for 1 hour and 30 minutes, starting with the earnings presentation delivered by our CFO, Mr. [San Kim], and followed by your questions