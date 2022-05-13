Q1 2022 Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
032830.KS - Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd
Q1 2022 Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd Earnings Call
May 13, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
Conference Call Participants
* Byung Gun Lee
DB Financial Investment Co., Ltd., Research Division - Team Leader
* HeeYeon Lim
Shinhan Investment Corp., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Myung Wook Kim
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP
* Sinyoung Park
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Yafei Tian
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP
Presentation
Operator [1]
Good day, everyone. Thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the fiscal year 2022 first quarter earnings call by Samsung Life Insurance.