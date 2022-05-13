Q1 2022 Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



032830.KS - Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd

Q1 2022 Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd Earnings Call

May 13, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Byung Gun Lee

DB Financial Investment Co., Ltd., Research Division - Team Leader

* HeeYeon Lim

Shinhan Investment Corp., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Myung Wook Kim

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP

* Sinyoung Park

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Yafei Tian

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)



Good day, everyone. Thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the fiscal year 2022 first quarter earnings call by Samsung Life Insurance.