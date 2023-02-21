Q4 2022 Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

In Hwan Kim - Samsung Life Insurance Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. This is In Hwan Kim, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us today for Samsung Life's 2022 Earnings Presentation. Today's call is scheduled for 1 and 30 minutes, starting with the earnings presentation delivered by our CFO, [Mr. Sun Kim], and followed by your questions, which will be addressed by the members of our management team present here today. Please note that the figures in this presentation may be revised during the auditing process and any forward-looking statements, including the earnings outlook contained in today's conference call are subject to change depending on both domestic and overseas market conditions and operating environment.



Let me now hand over the presentation to our CFO, Mr. Sun Kim .



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, everyone. This is CFO, [Mr. Sun Kim]. Thank you all investors and analysts for joining us today for our annual earnings presentation. As all of you are well aware of, the year 2023 marks a