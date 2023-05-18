Q1 2023 Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

[Interpreted] Yes, good afternoon. Thank you for taking the time to join us at the 2023 first quarter earnings conference of Samsung Life. This is [San-Han Kim], Head of the Finance team. In line with our prior notice, we will be focusing on a Q&A session with management for our first quarter call.



Before proceeding, I will share the key highlights of our Q1 performance based on the materials that we have provided.



We recorded our first quarterly results since adoption of IFRS 17, where we achieved notable outcomes, thanks to the preemptive efforts toward enhancing the long-term value of our business ahead of implementation of