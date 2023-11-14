Q3 2023 Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Kyung-Bok Lee - Samsung Life Insurance Co., Ltd. - Chief of Financial Affairs Team & Executive Director



Good morning. Thank you for taking the time to attend the 2023 third quarter earnings call for Samsung Life despite your busy schedules. As per our prior notice, this conference call will be conducted as a QA session with key members of management this quarter. But please allow me to first briefly outline the key highlights for Q3 based on the materials we have provided to you in advance.



Following IFRS 17 adoption, the business environment saw intensifying competition, notably for protection-type new business. But nonetheless, we were able to