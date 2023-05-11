Q1 2023 KT&G Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

K Park - KT&G Corporation - Head of IR



(interpreted) Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for attending KT&G's 2023 first quarter earnings report call. I'm [K Park], Head of IR at KT&G. Please allow me to introduce the KT&G management team in attendance today. We have Mr. Jin-han Kim, KT&G's Chief Strategy Officer; Mr. Seong-sik Park, KT&G Chief of Marketing; Mr. Gwang-yil Park, KT&G Chief of Real Estate Business; Mr. Jae-yeong Cho, KT&G Chief of Global Business; Mr. Wang-seob Lim, KT&G Chief of NGP Business; Mr. [Yong-chan Yeun], KT&G Head of Strategy and Planning; Mr. Yong-bum Kim, KT&G Head of Finances; and Mr. [Kibum Lee], Chief of Strategy at KGC is with us today.



I must advise you that the earnings we are about to present today are currently being audited by outside auditors, therefore, are subject to change in the audit process. And any forward-looking information discussed in the call today may differ from the actual results to be reported in the future.



With that, I will now hand it over to Mr. Jin-han Kim, CSO of KT&G, to present to