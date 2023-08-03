Q2 2023 KT&G Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

KS Park - KT&G Corp. - IR Head



Ladies and gentlemen, this is K Park, Head of Investor Relations at KT&G. Thank you for attending KT&G's 2023 second-quarter earnings report call. Please allow me to first introduce the KT&G management team in attendance to the call today. We have Mr. Kyung-Man Bang, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board of KT&G; Mr. Jin-Han Kim, Chief Strategy Officer; Mr. Sung-Sik Park, Chief of Marketing; Mr. Gwang Yil Park, Chief of Real Estate Business; Mr. Jae-Young Cho, Chief of Global Business; Mr. Dong-Pil Kim, Head of NGP business; Mr. [Kwang-Seok Yoon], Head of Strategy and Planning; Mr. Yong-Beom Kim, Head of Finances; and Mr. [Kyu Beom Lee], Chief Strategy at KGC.



I must advise you that the earnings were about to present today are currently being audited by the outside auditors,