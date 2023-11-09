Q3 2023 KT&G Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Company Representative - KT&G Corp - Head of Investor Relations



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the KT&G 2023 third quarter earnings report conference call. We will begin the call with KT&G's presentation and then move on to Q&A. (Operator Instructions). Now we will begin KT&G's presentation.



Ladies and gentlemen, I am Gyeong Park, Head of Investor Relations at KT&G. Thank you for attending the KT&G. Thank you for attending the KT&G 2023 third quarter earnings report conference call.



Please allow me to first introduce our management in attendance today KT&G Chief Strategy Officer, [Jin Han Kim]; KT&G Chief of Marketing, [Seong Sik Park]; KT&G Chief of Real Estate Business, [Gwang Yil Park]; Chief of Global Business, [Jae Yeong Cho]; Chief of NGP, [Wang Seop Yim]; Head of Strategy and Planning, [Young-Chan Yoon]; Head of Finance, [Jan one Kim]; and finally, Chief of Strategy at KGC [Bahng].



Please be advised that the numbers we are about to announce today are yet to be audited by our outside auditors and are subject to change in the