KT&G Corp Value Day (Virtual) Transcript

Nov 13, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Kate Park - KT&G Corporation - Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I am Kate Park, Head of Investor Relations at KT&G. I like to welcome all of you who have attended the 2023 KT&G Value Day event. We have decided to host this event so that our management, CEO, [Bok-In Baek], and CSO, Jin Han Kim can walk our shareholders and members of the market to KT&G's upcoming shareholder return plan progress to the growth investments in our core businesses, and our financial strategy to better your understanding.



We will begin the events by having our CEO and CFO, Mr. Bok-in Baek brief you on the investment progress, shareholder return plan, financial strategy, and then move on to cover some questions that you might have.



(Event Instructions) Please be also advised that any forward-information included in this presentation today may not correspond with the actual numbers. And now, I will hand it over to our COO, Kyung-Man Bang.



Kyung-Man Bang - KT&G Corporation - COO



Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Kyung-Man Bang, COO of KT