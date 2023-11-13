Nov 13, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Kate Park - KT&G Corporation - Head of IR
Ladies and gentlemen, I am Kate Park, Head of Investor Relations at KT&G. I like to welcome all of you who have attended the 2023 KT&G Value Day event. We have decided to host this event so that our management, CEO, [Bok-In Baek], and CSO, Jin Han Kim can walk our shareholders and members of the market to KT&G's upcoming shareholder return plan progress to the growth investments in our core businesses, and our financial strategy to better your understanding.
We will begin the events by having our CEO and CFO, Mr. Bok-in Baek brief you on the investment progress, shareholder return plan, financial strategy, and then move on to cover some questions that you might have.
(Event Instructions) Please be also advised that any forward-information included in this presentation today may not correspond with the actual numbers. And now, I will hand it over to our COO, Kyung-Man Bang.
Kyung-Man Bang - KT&G Corporation - COO
Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Kyung-Man Bang, COO of KT
KT&G Corp Value Day (Virtual) Transcript
Nov 13, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...