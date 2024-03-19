Alexander Schobel, Chief Innovation/Tech Officer of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST, Financial), has sold 25,000 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $5.19 per share, resulting in a total value of $129,750.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products to address patients' unmet needs and improve their quality of life. The company utilizes its proprietary PharmFilm technology to develop oral film formulations for the delivery of medications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Alexander Schobel represents the only insider sell transaction for the company in the past year, with no insider buys recorded during the same period.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc were trading at $5.19 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $374.57 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 3.24, indicating that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

