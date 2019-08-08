Q2 2019 CJ ENM Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted]



Good afternoon. This is [K. Cho] from CJ ENM's IR team. First, I would like to thank the shareholders and analysts for taking the time to participate in our earnings release session.



And with that, we will begin the second quarter earnings release of CJ ENM. Please note that the financial and management results presented today have yet to undergo an independent auditor's review and therefore could be subject to future changes.



Today here with us are CEOs, Min-hoi Heo; and Min ho Hou, or Michael Hou, and heads of different business divisions. Our executive lead team, Mr. Yong-Soo Ha is here. And also from Media, we have Mr. [Woo-Yang Park]. From Media Solutions, Seong-Hak Lee. And from Commerce, we have Hee-Jae Kim. From Pictures, we have Mr. Young-Ki Cho. And from Music, we have Mr. [Joong-Won]. And also from Studio Dragon, we have the CEO, Jinnie Choi, here with us.



First, CEO Min-hoi Heo, will brief us on major Q2 results and management strategy.



Min-hoi Heo - CJ ENM CO., Ltd.