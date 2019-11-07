Q3 2019 CJ ENM Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we'll begin the conference of the Fiscal year 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Result by CJ ENM. (Operator Instructions)



Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2019 third quarter earnings results by CJ ENM.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon. This [Kay Che] from CJ ENM's IR team. First of all, I thank the shareholders and analysts for taking time out of your busy schedules to attend our session. With that, I would like to begin the CJ ENM earnings release session for Q3. Please note that the financial and management results presented have yet to undergo the review of an independent auditor and, therefore, could be subject to changes in the future.



Today here with us, the IR, the head of the division and our CEO, Heo Min-hoi. So we have our Executive VP, Mr. [Hae Young-soo], and we have from Media Content, [Mr. Lee Min-hyung]. And from Media Solutions, [Lee] (inaudible). And from Commerce, we have Ms. [Kim]