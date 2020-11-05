Q3 2020 CJ ENM Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is [Kay Choi] from CJ ENM's IR team. I thank the shareholders and analysts for attending our earnings presentation.



We will now begin the results presentation of CJ ENM for the third quarter 2020. Please note that the financial and management results presented today have yet to undergo an independent auditor's review and could be subject to future changes.



Today, here with us, we have CEO, Min-hoi Heo; and COO, [Kap-mun Song]; and the heads of different business divisions.



So we have Mr. [Park Yong-Ju], Executive Vice President; and Executive VP, [Hong Ki-Song]; and from Media, we have Mr. Lee Myung-Han; and from also Media Content, we have Mr. Lee Seong-Hak; from Commerce Business, we have Mr. [Chong Yong-Chan]; from Pictures Business, we have Ms. [Jin Hee Hiti]; from Music Business, we have [Oh Gong-Ju]; and from Studio Dragon, we have CEO, Kang Chul-Gu; and we also have CEO, Jay Yang from TVING.



First, CEO, Min-hoi Heo will brief us on major results and business strategy.



Min