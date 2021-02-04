Q4 2020 CJ ENM Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is [Kay Che] from CJ ENM's IR team. I thank the shareholders and analysts for taking part in this earnings session despite your very busy schedules. Now we will begin the earnings release session of CJ ENM for Q4 2020. Please note that the management and financial results presented today have yet to undergo an independent auditor's review and could be subject to changes upon such review.



Today here with us is CEO, Ho-Sung Kang and Deputy President, (inaudible); and heads of various Business divisions. So our EVP and CFO, Chun Kyu Park is here as well as EVP, [Hu Gyeong Lee]. From IT Content division, we have Mr. [Myeong Han Lee] and the IT Distribution (inaudible). And from [C Solution], we have (inaudible); from Commerce, (inaudible). And from pictures, we have (inaudible); from music (inaudible). And from Studio Dragon, we have 2 CEOs here with us, they being Chul-Gu Kang and (inaudible). And we have CEO (inaudible) from Live City and CEO from TVING, Ji-Eul Yang.



First CEO Kang will present on management plans for 2021.