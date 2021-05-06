Q1 2021 CJ ENM Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Kay Choi - CJ ENM CO., Ltd. - Head of IR



Good afternoon. This is Kay Choi from CJ ENM's IR team. I deeply thank the shareholders and analysts for taking part in our earnings presentation despite your busy schedule.



Now we will begin CJ ENM's 2021 First Quarter Results Presentation. Please note that the financial and management results presented here have yet to undergo an independent auditor's review and could be subject to changes upon run.



Today, here with us are CEO, Ho-Seong Kang; and Deputy President, [Hee-Jae Kim]; and Divisional and Department Heads.



Now let me introduce who is participating in this call. We have Mr. Chun Kyu Park, EVP and CFO; [Hu Gyeong Lee], EVP; and Ms. Cho Young-ki, who is the Head of Content IT; Mr. (inaudible) from IP Distribution; Mr. Seong-Hak Lee from C-Solutions; and Ms. Hee-Jae Kim from Commerce; and also Ms. Jin-Hee Choi from Pictures; and we have Mr. Yang, Ji-Eul from Music; and from Studio Dragon, we have CEOs, (inaudible).



First, our CEO Ho-Seong Kang will present on 2021 major results and strategies.



Ho