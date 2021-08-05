Q2 2021 CJ ENM Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Kay Choi - CJ ENM CO., Ltd. - Head of IR



Good afternoon. This is Kay Choi from CJ ENM's IR team. I sincerely thank the shareholders and analysts for their attendance.



We will now begin the Q2 2021 earnings release session of CJ ENM. Please note that the financial and management results presented today have yet to undergo an independent auditor's review and could be subject to changes upon such review.



Today, here with us are CEO, Ho-Seong Kang; and Deputy President, Kok Kiang Lim and Head of Different Business Divisions and units.



Let me introduce the participants to you. We have here Mr. Chun Kyu Park, our CFO; Hu Gyeong Lee, EVP; and Mr. Cho Young-ki, Content IP Head; and from IP distribution. From Content Solution, we have Mr. Seong-Hak Lee; and from commerce, Hee-Jae Kim. Pictures and drama is represented by Ms. Jin-Hee Choi; and music by Mr. Yang, Ji-Eul. From Studio Dragon, we have CEOs CK Kang and Young Kyu Kim. CEO from TV, we have (inaudible).



First, CEO Ho-Seong Kang will present on major achievement and strategy.



Ho-Seong